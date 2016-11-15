UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 15 United States goalkeeper Tim Howard has sustained a groin injury and is expected to be sidelined for four months, his Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids said on Monday.
Howard suffered the injury, a fracture of the right adductor longus, during Friday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss against Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.
U.S. Soccer had already ruled him out for the qualifier in Costa Rica on Tuesday, but now it appears the 37-year-old, who will undergo surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday, will be out for much longer.
The U.S. team are likely to replace him with Brad Guzan, who gained valuable experience while Howard was on a year-long sabbatical from the national team following the 2014 World Cup.
Howard was enjoying his first season with the MLS Rapids and had registered a 6-3-8 record as a starter. The Rapids are set to begin the first leg of the Western Conference Championship against the Seattle Sounders on Nov. 22. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.