Nov 15 United States goalkeeper Tim Howard has sustained a groin injury and is expected to be sidelined for four months, his Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids said on Monday.

Howard suffered the injury, a fracture of the right adductor longus, during Friday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss against Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.

U.S. Soccer had already ruled him out for the qualifier in Costa Rica on Tuesday, but now it appears the 37-year-old, who will undergo surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday, will be out for much longer.

The U.S. team are likely to replace him with Brad Guzan, who gained valuable experience while Howard was on a year-long sabbatical from the national team following the 2014 World Cup.

Howard was enjoying his first season with the MLS Rapids and had registered a 6-3-8 record as a starter. The Rapids are set to begin the first leg of the Western Conference Championship against the Seattle Sounders on Nov. 22. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)