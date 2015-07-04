July 3 The United States tuned up for the Gold Cup with a 4-0 thumping of Guatemala in a friendly in Nashville on Friday.

The Americans extended their unbeaten run against Guatemala to 21 games, a streak stretching back to 1988 and a record against any nation.

A headed own goal by Guatemala defender Carlos Castrillo in the first half set the U.S. on the path to victory moments after former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore missed a penalty.

The Americans added three more goals in the second half through Timothy Chandler, a Clint Dempsey penalty and a Chris Wondolowski tap-in.

Chandler's sizzling left-footed strike from outside the box was his first goal for his country.

The U.S. start their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign against Honduras next Tuesday.

