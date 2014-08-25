Aug 25 United States World Cup midfielder Jermaine Jones has signed for Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

The 32-year-old Frankfurt-born midfielder has played the bulk of his career in the German Bundesliga where he featured for Schalke 04 before moving to Turkey's Besiktas in January.

"Playing with the U.S national team has given me a great connection with American fans and I'm looking forward to playing in front of them every weekend. I'm ready to get started with the Revs," said Jones in a statement issued by the club.

Jones played in three friendly games for Germany before switching his allegiance to the United States in 2010 and he has played 46 times for the Stars and Stripes.

"We thought Jermaine was the best player for the U.S. in the World Cup and we are excited to welcome him to New England. He is a dynamic player and certain to have a tremendous impact on our team and in our community," said Revolution investor/operator Jonathan Kraft.

Jones signs for New England under the 'Beckham Rule' as a 'Designated Player' with a salary mostly outside of the salary cap.

Chicago Fire also tried to sign Jones and under MLS rules a blind draw was held for the player's rights which was won by New England, the club said. (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)