Dec 13 Curt Onalfo was named head coach of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday, and the club's former reserve team boss immediately signaled his intent to continue the team's aggressive pursuit of international talent.

Onalfo, who has previous MLS head coaching experience with Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United, replaces Bruce Arena in the top job after the latter left three weeks ago to take over as head coach of the United States men's national team.

Brazilian-born Onalfo inherits a Galaxy team that were eliminated in the conference semi-finals and just lost three international veterans -- Irishman Robbie Keane, Englishman Steven Gerrard and American Landon Donovan.

Onalfo played for the Galaxy in their inaugural 1996 season and has over 10 years of experience in MLS. He has won an MLS Cup as both a player and a coach.

"From my time as a player and a coach here, I know that this is the preeminent soccer club in the United States and I look forward to leading this team going forward," Onalfo said in a statement.

"We have put together a fully-realized developmental system for our players and we will continue to be aggressive in signing world-class talent in order to build the most complete roster to compete for MLS Cup titles each season." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)