Soccer-Galaxy sack Onalfo and bring back Schmid

July 27 (Reuters) - Curt Onalfo was fired as head coach of Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday and immediately replaced by Sigi Schmid, the most successful coach in Major League Soccer.

Schmid, twice voted MLS coach of year and a two-time MLS Cup winner, including with the Galaxy in 2002, returns to Los Angeles after the club got the campaign off to a stumbling 6-10-4 (wins-losses-draws) start under Onalfo.

"After a great deal of evaluation and careful consideration, we believe that Sigi Schmid is the best person to coach our team for the remainder of this season and into the future," said LA Galaxy president Chris Klein in a statement.

"Sigi is one of the most experienced coaches in the history of soccer in the United States and he is an extremely successful manager that has proven himself to be a winner within Major League Soccer. "Sigi has been one of the best coaches the history of our league and we have full confidence in him to lead our team moving forward."

Schmid's 254 wins stand as the most in MLS. He is one of two coaches to guide two different teams to MLS Cup titles, LA in 2002 and Columbus in 2008.

Schmid had spent the last eight seasons with the Seattle Sounders.

Over his 17-year career, Schmid posted a regular season record of 228-165-113, qualifying for the postseason 13 times.

"In the city of Los Angeles and throughout North America, the LA Galaxy are the iconic standard of success and innovation within soccer," said Schmid in a statement. "I am very proud to return to the Galaxy and I know the expectations here are to win championships each year, beginning with a sixth MLS Cup." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto.; Editing by Christian Radnedge)