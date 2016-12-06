Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 6 (The Sports Xchange) - New York City FC standout David Villa was named Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player on Tuesday after scoring 23 goals this season.
Villa, a forward, received 25.9 percent of the vote in winning the Landon Donovan Award, the MLS announced.
New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips (19.3) was second and Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan (17.6) placed third. Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (16.3) was fourth and Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti (7.7) fifth.
Villa, 35, completed his second season with New York City FC and helped the club finish with 54 points, an improvement of 17 from 2015.
Villa finished one goal behind Wright-Phillips, the MLS leader. (Editing by Frank Pingue)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0