TORONTO Dec 10 Seattle Sounders claimed their first MLS Cup beating Toronto FC 5-4 on penalties after the Major League Soccer title game ended 0-0 after extra-time on Saturday.

Seattle defender Roman Torres stepped up and coolly slotted home the winner after Justin Morrow hit the crossbar for TFC.

The game was the first ever scoreless MLS Cup after extra-time. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Larry Fine)