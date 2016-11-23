Nov 22 (The Sports Xchange) - The Montreal Impact stormed out to a three-goal lead and then held on for a 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Tuesday in a sensational first leg in the all-Canadian MLS Eastern Conference finals.

Dominic Oduro, Matteo Mancosu and Ambroise Oyongo gave Montreal the big lead, but Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley provided Toronto with what could be two very important away goals with the second leg coming Nov. 30 in Toronto.

The teams are vying to become the first Canadian club ever to play in the MLS Cup final.

Away goals will be the tiebreaker if the clubs are level after the second leg.

Toronto looked deflated when defender Oyongo dribbled for about 30 yards and then unleashed a shot that snuck past goalkeeper Clint Irwin in the 53rd minute for a 3-0 lead.

However, after a scramble in front of the net where TFC forward Tosaint Ricketts put a shot off the post in the 68th minute, Toronto got a second chance, and Altidore headed in a little chipped cross from Sebastian Giovinco.

Five minutes later, Montreal could not clear a Toronto attack, and Ricketts teed up Bradley. The U.S. national midfielder scored from just inside the penalty area to set up an interesting second leg in Toronto next week.

It took Oduro, a former Toronto FC player, just 10 minutes to bring the packed house at the Olympic Stadium to life after the start was delayed more than half an hour delay to widen improperly lined penalty areas at both ends.

Local boy Patrice Bernier slid through a perfect pass, and Oduro was in on goal to slot a shot past Irwin.

With the fans still reveling, Ignacio Piatti jumped on a giveaway by TFC defender Steven Beitashour and crossed in from the left side. Toronto's defenders were slow moving to the ball and Mancosu got there first and scored from close range.

Giovinco had a chance in the 20th minute from the right side, but his shot across the goal missed high and wide.

The game drew a sell-out crowd of 61,000 that matched the record high for a soccer game at the Olympic Stadium set in the CONCACAF Champions League final in April 2015 against Mexico's Club America.

