Nov 22 (The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Sounders FC are one game away from completing an unlikely turnaround and reaching the MLS Cup Final for the first time.

Nicolas Lodeiro scored the winning goal on a second-half penalty kick as the host Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Tuesday in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship series in Seattle.

The second leg of the two-match, total-goal series is scheduled for Sunday in Commerce City, Colo. The winner advances to the MLS Cup Final against the Eastern Conference champion.

The Montreal Impact are up 3-2 on Toronto FC after the first leg Tuesday night in Montreal. They play the second leg Nov. 30. If the Impact win, the Western Conference champion will host the MLS Cup Final.

The Sounders never reached the MLS Cup final, losing to the Western Conference championship to the L.A. Galaxy in 2012 and 2014.

As late as August, it didn't look like they'd make the playoffs. But under Brian Schmetzer, who replaced Sigi Schmid as coach in late July, the Sounders picked it up and managed to qualify on the last day of the season.

The Rapids reached the MLS title game twice, losing in 1997 and winning in 2010. They had missed the postseason the past two seasons but put together a memorable 2016 season, finishing second in the Western Conference.

To finish the season right, the Rapids must overcome the one-goal deficit at home Sunday.

Lodeiro gave Seattle that edge with his penalty kick in the 61th minute -- coming after he was tripped by Colorado defender Marc Burch. Zac MacMath dived to his right and Lodeiro went the other way for the go-ahead score. It was Lodeiro's team-record fourth postseason goal.

Colorado midfielder Kevin Doyle opened the scoring in the 13th minute. The Irishman took a pass from Jermaine Jones and scored from the left side, his shot deflecting off Chad Marshall and over goalkeeper Stefan Frei into the back of the net.

Doyle, in his second season with Colorado, scored three of his 12 goals against the Sounders -- his most against any team.

The Sounders tied it 1-1 in the 19th minute when Jordan Morris put in a rebound off the left post.

Cristian Roldan ran the ball through a crowd and took a shot from just outside the top of the box. The ball bounced off the post back to Morris, who sent the rebound past the sprawling MacMath, who had hit the ground trying to stop Roldan's shot.

Morris, the MLS Rookie of the Year, played despite tweaking a hamstring in the previous round against FC Dallas.

MacMath started in goal for Tim Howard, who suffered an adductor injury while playing for the United States in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico.