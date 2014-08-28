Aug 28 United States coach Juergen Klinsmann has named five uncapped young players to his squad for the Sept. 3 friendly against the Czech Republic in Prague.

With the friendly coming during the Major Leauge Soccer season, Klinsmann has opted for a selection of players mostly from Europe and Mexico with goalkeeper Nick Rimando the sole player from MLS.

That means there is no call up for national team regulars Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempsey although 10 players from the 2014 World Cup squad are included.

Klinsmann has focused heavily on European-based young players with goalkeeper Cody Cropper, defender Greg Garza, midfielder Emerson Hyndman and forwards Joe Gyau and Rubio Rubin all called up for the first time.

There are chances for second caps for the Bundesliga-based pair of Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales and 1860 Munich forward Bobby Wood.

U.S. Under-23 international striker Jordan Morris, who plays for Stanford University, is also included in the squad.

"We are curious about the next generation of players breaking in," Klinsmann said.

"This is vital toward Russia 2018 .... there is a path laid out, and as a player you have to decide at the end of the day if you make that path or not. The players have to have that drive, hunger and determination to go to the highest level possible," he added.

U.S. squad:

Goalkeepers: Cody Cropper (Southampton), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defendes: John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Greg Garza (Tijuana), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Orozco (Puebla), Tim Ream (Bolton).

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Julian Green (Bayern Munich), Emerson Hyndman (Fulham), Alfredo Morales (Ingolstadt), Brek Shea (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Sunderland), Joe Gyau (Borussia Dortmund II), Jordan Morris (Stanford), Rubio Rubin (Utrecht), Bobby Wood (1860 Munich) (Reporting By Simon Evans)