June 3 The United States women's soccer team does not have the right to strike for better conditions and wages in 2016, a U.S. district court judge ruled in Chicago on Friday.

The judge ruled the players were bound by a no-strike provision in their contract with U.S. Soccer. The decision comes only two months before the U.S. women are due to defend their Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)