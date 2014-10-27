Oct 26 Abby Wambach scored four goals as the United States hammered Costa Rica 6-0 in Chester, Pennsylvania on Sunday to win the CONCACAF Women's Championship for the fifth time.

The 34-year-old forward scored a first half hat-trick and added another after the break with Carli Lloyd and Sydney Leroux also on target to complete the rout.

The Americans had already accomplished their primary goal of qualifying for the 2015 Women's World Cup, but they added one last impressive performance to end the tournament.

In the third place playoff, Mexico defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-2 with two goals in extra time to also qualify for next year's World Cup in Canada. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)