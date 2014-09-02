SINGAPORE, Sept 2 With a billionaire about to complete his takeover of the club, a new young coach at the helm and eye-catching signings arriving, Valencia feel the good times are about to return after a years of financial turmoil at the La Liga side.

Peter Lim is still waiting to sign the contract on his protracted purchase of the 2004 Spanish champions but the Singaporean's financial influence is already visible at the club, who had become used to selling their best players.

David Silva, David Villa, Roberto Soldado, Juan Mata and Jordi Alba were all sold in recent seasons to help keep creditors happy after the debt had swelled to eye-watering levels as plans for a new stadium suffered several delays.

Although Barcelona again returned to sign up centre back Jeremy Mathieu in the last transfer window, Lim's presence ensured it was a happy window with Spain striker Alvaro Negredo completing a loan move from English champions Manchester City just before Monday's transfer deadline.

Negredo, who has scored over 100 La Liga goals in spells with Almeria and Sevilla, followed the deadline day arrival of midfielder Filipe Augusto from Portuguese side Rio Ave also on loan.

That took the tally of new signings to 10 with many of the loan deals expected to be made long term once Lim completes the deal, which Valencia president Amadeo Salvo Lillo told Reuters last month was the third biggest in world soccer.

"I'm delighted, really delighted," Valencia coach Nuno told reporters in Singapore on Tuesday after meeting with Lim.

"We knew the squad needed to be reinforced, and we had two places to come, one was a new midfielder and another one was a new striker, we are very pleased these two players join us.

"We think we are good and better because we already have fantastic players inside the squad, so with these two I think we are perfectly balanced."

Negredo is currently nursing a broken foot and the 29-year-old will likely need the rest of the month to heal before making his debut.

Nuno, who has overseen a draw with Europa League winners Sevilla and a win over Malaga since taking over at the start of the campaign in another change by Lim, said Negredo would complement his current striker pool.

"Rodrigo is fantastic, absolutely fantastic and we have also Paco Alcacer, who is in the Spanish national team, he is 20 years old, and Rodriogo is 23, and now we get Negredo.

"He is older and has a lot of power. He is different than Rodrigo and Paco... he goes in the box, he can hold the ball."

Nuno, flanked by loan signing from Benfica Rodrigo and captain Daniel Parejo said the aim was to return the club back into the Champions League next season.

He ruled out the possibility of overhauling the Spanish top three of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid this term but believed the club, under Lim and with an exciting group of young players, would offer a challenge soon.

"I have a personal feeling that we can achieve good and big things, but at the same time, my intelligence tells me that we should go step by step, so for this moment we don't fight for it.

"Our goal is to go back to Champions League that means we have to be at first top positions of the league. I think we have that as a goal and that is truly possible.

"There are three big teams at the moment that have conquered the space at the top, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid," the former goalkeeper said,.

"So we have a big fight to go to fourth place because if you think Seville last year won the Europa League, you see that Athletic Bilbao is playing Champions League, if you think Villarreal reinforced their squad." (Editing by Justin Palmer)