SAO PAULO May 18 Deportivo Tachira have been crowned Venezuelan champions after beating Trujillanos 1-0 in the season's playoff game.

Jorge Rojas scored the winner for the San Cristobal club after 75 minutes to give Tachira their first title in four years and their eighth overall.

The match was played between the winners of the Abertura and Clausura half-season championships. The first leg at Trujanillos' stadium ended 0-0. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)