CARACAS Dec 10 Venezuela coach Noel Sanvicente has said he feels devastated and ill over the team's poor results since he took over in July.

In his four games in charge, Venezuela have lost three, 3-1 to South Korea, 5-0 to Chile and 3-2 to Bolivia. They also drew 2-2 with Japan.

"How should I feel? Destroyed!" said the 49-year-old Sanvicente, who is Venezuela's most successful club coach with seven league titles under his belt.

"It's like I had the sickness that all Venezuelans are suffering - chikungunya," he added, in reference to a mosquito-born fever plaguing the South American nation for months.

Sanvicente took over from Cesar Farias, who quit after narrowly failing to take the "Vinotinto" to the Brazil World Cup though he did steer them to a best ever Copa America placing of fourth in Argentina in 2011.

"We started badly. But I want to finish well, and that's what we're working towards," Sanvicente added.

"I came here to qualify for the World Cup," he said in reference to the next tournament in Russia in 2018.

Before that, Venezuela have a tough draw in next year's Copa America in Chile, with Brazil, Colombia and Peru awaiting them in Group C. They remain the only country in the 10-nation South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) never to have reached the World Cup finals. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, editing by Ed Osmond)