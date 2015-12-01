CARACAS Dec 1 The core of Venezuela's soccer squad have threatened to quit unless their federation's (FVF) directors resign, blaming them for the team's dismal start to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Venezuela, the only South American country never to reach the World Cup finals, have ended the year bottom of the 10-nation group with zero points after four matches, sparking speculation that coach Noel Sanvicente would resign.

"We cannot carry on in an atmosphere already damaged by these directors," 15 Venezuela internationals said in a statement referring to the board headed by FVF president Laureano Gonzalez.

"We players do not hold that the current FVF board should stay in charge since it is not negotiable the way we have been treated and how the World Cup project has been managed," they said.

The group, headed by West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon and captain Tomas Rincon of Genoa, criticised Gonzalez for accusing them last week of planning to get Sanvicente sacked.

"We accept criticism of our performances...and as a team take responsibility for the results but...in no way do we accept that we were preparing a movement to get the national coach out," said the statement published on social media.

"We are upset and disillusioned by the lack of support from the national team's coaching staff over these accusations."

Gonzalez made his remarks when Middlesbrough central defender Fernando Amorebieta surprisingly announced last week his retirement from the "Vinotino" (red wine), as the national team is known due to their burgundy strip.

"We as a team think a big change in the federation is needed so as not to lose the work done over more than eight years," the statement said.

It referred to previous cycles under former coach Cesar Farias when Venezuela reached the Copa America semi-finals in 2011 for the first time and came close to qualifying for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

The players did not say whether their differences with the board were also related to a backlog in their pay for national team appearances.

The board has been in power since former president Rafael Esquivel was arrested in Switzerland in May as part of the U.S. and Swiss investigations into corruption at world ruling body FIFA and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

"We want to say that the money earned during this cycle and what we are owed will go to a foundation we players (who are) named here are creating towards helping our young and to develop sports schools," the statement added. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)