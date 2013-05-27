May 27 Provincial club Zamora won the Venezuelan championship for the first time when they beat Deportivo Anzoategui 2-1 in the second leg of the final to complete a 3-2 aggregate win.

They became the 20th different team to win the championship since it turned professional in 1957.

Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres, the competition's leading scorer, and Juan Falcon scored in the first half hour to put Zamora in command of Sunday's game before Giacomo Di Giorgio pulled one back early in the second half.

Zamora, based in the city of Barinas in the Andean foothills, were founded in 1977 and coach Noel Sanvincente is a familiar figure in Venezuelan football, having won the title five times during an eight-year stint with Caracas FC.

Last season Deportivo Lara, another provincial club, also won the title for the first time.

