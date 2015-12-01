* FVF chief says players try to get coach sacked

CARACAS Dec 1 The core of Venezuela's soccer squad have threatened to quit unless their federation's (FVF) directors resign, blaming them for the team's dismal start to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

But coach Noel Sanvicente says he is prepared to take full responsibility for his team's poor performances in World Cup qualifying, and has offered to stand down himself if required.

Venezuela, the only South American country never to reach the World Cup finals, have ended the year bottom of the 10-nation group with zero points after four matches, sparking speculation that Sanvicente would resign.

"We cannot carry on in an atmosphere already damaged by these directors," 15 Venezuela internationals said in a statement referring to the board headed by FVF president Laureano Gonzalez.

"We players do not hold that the current FVF board should stay in charge since it is not negotiable the way we have been treated and how the World Cup project has been managed," they said.

The group, headed by West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon and captain Tomas Rincon, of Genoa, criticised Gonzalez for accusing them last week of planning to get Sanvicente sacked.

"We accept criticism of our performances...and as a team take responsibility for the results but...in no way do we accept that we were preparing a movement to get the national coach out," said the statement published on social media.

"We are upset and disillusioned by the lack of support from the national team's coaching staff over these accusations."

Sanvicente, nicknamed "Chita", apologised to his players on Tuesday, calling on all parties to come together to discuss the best way forward, and said he would step down if necessary.

"I apologise to my players if at any moment they have felt a lack of support," he said in the letter published on the FVF website (www.federacionvenezolanadefutbol.org).

"I have relied on them and hope that will continue...but let there be no doubt, neither I nor my staff have doubted for an instance of the love my players have for the Vinotinto shirt," referring to Venezuela's burgundy strip.

Sanvicente said he took full responsibility for the team's poor results and produced a list of improvements he said he had told the previous FVF administration were essential for Venezuela's progress when he took charge in July 2014.

"(It's) my belief that in our football we must change to go to a World Cup and not go to a World Cup to then change afterwards," he said.

Gonzalez's remarks came after Middlesbrough defender Fernando Amorebieta surprisingly announced his retirement last week from the national team.

"We as a team think a big change in the federation is needed so as not to lose the work done over more than eight years," the statement said.

It referred to previous cycles under former coach Cesar Farias when Venezuela reached the Copa America semi-finals in 2011 for the first time and came close to qualifying for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

The board has been in power since former president Rafael Esquivel was arrested in Switzerland in May as part of the U.S. and Swiss investigations into corruption at world ruling body FIFA and is awaiting extradition to the United States. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Diego Ore; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond and Neville Dalton)