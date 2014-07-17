CARACAS, July 17 Noel "Chita" Sanvicente, Venezuela's most successful club coach, was handed the reins of the national team on Thursday.

Sanvicente, who has won the Venezuelan league title seven times with two different clubs, is charged with steering his country to the World Cup finals for the first time in Russia in 2018.

The 49-year-old replaces Cesar Farias, who quit eight months ago after narrowly failing to see Venezuela qualify for this year's Brazil finals after the "Vinotino" achieved their best ever Copa America placing with fourth in Argentina in 2011.

Sanvicente was unveiled by Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) president Rafael Esquivel at a news conference in a Caracas hotel.

