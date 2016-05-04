Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 4 Carabobo FC 4 Monagas SC 0 CD Lara 3 Zamora FC 1 Deportivo Anzoategui 0 Urena SC 0 Deportivo JBL Zulia 4 Atletico Venezuela 1 Estudiantes de Caracas 0 Zulia FC 2 Estudiantes de Merida 0 Trujillanos FC 1 Llaneros de Guanare 0 Caracas FC 1 Mineros de Guayana 1 Aragua FC 2 Petare FC Portuguesa FC Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 19 12 4 3 39 18 40 2 Deportivo Tachira 18 10 5 3 25 12 35 3 Deportivo Anzoategui 19 8 8 3 25 23 32 4 Mineros de Guayana 19 8 6 5 38 27 30 5 Caracas FC 19 7 9 3 23 15 30 6 Deportivo La Guaira 18 8 6 4 27 20 30 7 Aragua FC 19 7 8 4 27 22 29 8 Trujillanos FC 19 7 8 4 22 17 29 ------------------------- 9 Zulia FC 19 7 7 5 25 21 28 10 Carabobo FC 19 7 6 6 27 22 27 11 CD Lara 19 7 5 7 25 22 26 12 Deportivo JBL Zulia 19 8 2 9 23 20 26 13 Urena SC 19 6 5 8 20 25 23 14 Estudiantes de Merida 19 7 1 11 20 35 22 15 Atletico Venezuela 19 4 7 8 22 28 19 16 Monagas SC 19 4 5 10 15 31 17 17 Portuguesa FC 18 2 10 6 14 21 16 18 Llaneros de Guanare 19 3 7 9 12 25 16 19 Petare FC 18 3 6 9 11 21 15 20 Estudiantes de Caracas 19 2 7 10 19 34 13 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 4 Petare FC v Portuguesa FC (2120) Postponed
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)