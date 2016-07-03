MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 3 ACD Lara 1 Trujillanos FC 2 Carabobo FC 2 Petare FC 1 Caracas FC 1 Portuguesa FC 1 Deportivo Anzoategui 2 Monagas SC 1 Deportivo JBL Zulia 3 Urena SC 0 Deportivo Tachira 1 Zulia FC 1 Estudiantes de Caracas 0 Zamora FC 1 Saturday, July 2 Estudiantes de Merida 1 Atletico Venezuela 0 Mineros de Guayana 2 Deportivo La Guaira 2 Aragua FC 4 Llaneros de Guanare 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aragua FC 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Deportivo JBL Zulia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Carabobo FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Trujillanos FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Estudiantes de Merida 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Zamora FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Deportivo La Guaira 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Mineros de Guayana 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 10 Caracas FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Deportivo Tachira 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Portuguesa FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Zulia FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 ACD Lara 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Monagas SC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Petare FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Atletico Venezuela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Estudiantes de Caracas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Llaneros de Guanare 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 20 Urena SC 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-9: Championship play-off
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.