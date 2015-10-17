Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Metropolitanos FC 2 Llaneros de Guanare 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo La Guaira 12 7 4 1 22 8 25 2 Zamora FC 13 7 3 3 24 15 24 3 Aragua FC 13 7 3 3 15 9 24 4 CD Lara 13 7 2 4 20 15 23 5 Deportivo Tachira 13 5 7 1 18 10 22 6 Caracas FC 13 4 8 1 16 7 20 7 Zulia FC 13 4 8 1 19 12 20 8 Mineros de Guayana 12 5 4 3 20 15 19 ------------------------- 9 Trujillanos FC 13 5 4 4 17 16 19 10 Deportivo Anzoategui 13 6 1 6 17 17 19 11 Estudiantes de Caracas 13 4 7 2 14 14 19 12 Llaneros de Guanare 14 4 5 5 17 16 17 13 Estudiantes de Merida 13 5 2 6 11 13 17 14 Portuguesa FC 13 4 2 7 15 18 14 15 Carabobo FC 13 2 7 4 10 13 13 16 Deportivo Petare 13 2 6 5 9 15 12 17 Urena SC 13 2 6 5 10 22 12 18 Metropolitanos FC 14 3 2 9 8 16 11 ------------------------- 19 Atletico Venezuela 13 2 4 7 8 17 10 ------------------------- 20 Tucanes de Amazonas 13 1 3 9 6 28 6 1-8: Championship play-off 19: Relegation play-off 20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 17 Deportivo Anzoategui v Trujillanos FC (2330) Sunday, October 18 Portuguesa FC v Mineros de Guayana (1930) Urena SC v Tucanes de Amazonas (1930) Zulia FC v CD Lara (2000) Deportivo Petare v Deportivo La Guaira (2030) Estudiantes de Caracas v Caracas FC (2030) Estudiantes de Merida v Zamora FC (2030) Aragua FC v Deportivo Tachira (2130) Carabobo FC v Atletico Venezuela (2130)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.