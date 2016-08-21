Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Llaneros de Guanare 1 Deportivo Anzoategui 0 Caracas FC 3 Carabobo FC 3 Deportivo Tachira 0 Estudiantes de Merida 0 Estudiantes de Caracas 0 Deportivo Lara 1 Mineros de Guayana 4 Deportivo JBL Zulia 2 Trujillanos FC 3 Portuguesa FC 2 Zulia FC 1 Urena SC 2 Saturday, August 20 Deportivo La Guaira Monagas SC Postponed Aragua FC 1 Petare FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Carabobo FC 11 8 2 1 23 9 26 2 Caracas FC 11 4 6 1 22 12 18 3 Zamora FC 9 5 3 1 14 5 18 4 Monagas SC 10 5 3 2 20 11 18 5 Atletico Venezuela 9 5 2 2 14 9 17 6 Aragua FC 11 5 2 4 15 13 17 7 Deportivo Tachira 11 5 2 4 12 17 17 8 Zulia FC 11 3 6 2 15 14 15 ------------------------- 9 Estudiantes de Merida 9 3 4 2 8 8 13 10 Deportivo Anzoategui 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 11 Portuguesa FC 10 2 6 2 11 11 12 12 Urena SC 10 3 3 4 13 15 12 13 Estudiantes de Caracas 10 3 2 5 7 12 11 14 Deportivo La Guaira 7 2 4 1 7 6 10 15 Deportivo Lara 9 3 1 5 8 11 10 16 Trujillanos FC 9 2 3 4 12 18 9 17 Mineros de Guayana 10 1 6 3 13 16 9 18 Llaneros de Guanare 11 2 3 6 10 22 9 19 Deportivo JBL Zulia 11 2 2 7 12 15 8 20 Petare FC 11 1 3 7 6 16 6 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Zamora FC v Atletico Venezuela (2330) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 20 Deportivo La Guaira v Monagas SC (2200) Postponed
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)