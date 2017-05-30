Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Quarterfinal first leg matches on Monday Quarterfinal Monday, May 29, first leg Monagas SC - Zamora FC 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Sunday, May 28, first leg Aragua FC - Carabobo FC Postponed Saturday, May 27, first leg Deportivo La Guaira - Deportivo Tachira 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Friday, May 26, first leg Caracas FC - Deportivo Anzoategui 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
