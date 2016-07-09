MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 9 Aragua FC 2 Caracas FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aragua FC 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Deportivo JBL Zulia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Carabobo FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Trujillanos FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Estudiantes de Merida 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Zamora FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Deportivo La Guaira 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Mineros de Guayana 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 10 Deportivo Tachira 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Portuguesa FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Zulia FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 13 Caracas FC 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 14 ACD Lara 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Monagas SC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Petare FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Atletico Venezuela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Estudiantes de Caracas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Llaneros de Guanare 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 20 Urena SC 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-9: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 10 Petare FC v Deportivo Anzoategui (1930) Portuguesa FC v Carabobo FC (1930) Atletico Venezuela v ACD Lara (2000) Deportivo La Guaira v Llaneros de Guanare (2000) Monagas SC v Deportivo JBL Zulia (2000) Trujillanos FC v Estudiantes de Caracas (2000) Urena SC v Estudiantes de Merida (2000) Zulia FC v Mineros de Guayana (2000) Zamora FC v Deportivo Tachira (2300)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.