Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 18 Aragua FC 2 Deportivo Tachira 2 Carabobo FC 2 Atletico Venezuela 0 Deportivo Petare 0 Deportivo La Guaira 1 Estudiantes de Caracas 0 Caracas FC 0 Estudiantes de Merida 1 Zamora FC 2 Portuguesa FC 2 Mineros de Guayana 1 Urena SC 1 Tucanes de Amazonas 1 Zulia FC 1 CD Lara 2 Saturday, October 17 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 Trujillanos FC 1 Metropolitanos FC 2 Llaneros de Guanare 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo La Guaira 13 8 4 1 23 8 28 2 Zamora FC 14 8 3 3 26 16 27 3 CD Lara 14 8 2 4 22 16 26 4 Aragua FC 14 7 4 3 17 11 25 5 Deportivo Tachira 14 5 8 1 20 12 23 6 Caracas FC 14 4 9 1 16 7 21 7 Zulia FC 14 4 8 2 20 14 20 8 Trujillanos FC 14 5 5 4 18 17 20 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo Anzoategui 14 6 2 6 18 18 20 10 Estudiantes de Caracas 14 4 8 2 14 14 20 11 Mineros de Guayana 13 5 4 4 21 17 19 12 Llaneros de Guanare 14 4 5 5 17 16 17 13 Portuguesa FC 14 5 2 7 17 19 17 14 Estudiantes de Merida 14 5 2 7 12 15 17 15 Carabobo FC 14 3 7 4 12 13 16 16 Urena SC 14 2 7 5 11 23 13 17 Deportivo Petare 14 2 6 6 9 16 12 18 Metropolitanos FC 14 3 2 9 8 16 11 ------------------------- 19 Atletico Venezuela 14 2 4 8 8 19 10 ------------------------- 20 Tucanes de Amazonas 14 1 4 9 7 29 7 1-8: Championship play-off 19: Relegation play-off 20: Relegation
BERLIN, March 23 Germany striker Timo Werner, who earned his first cap against England on Wednesday, has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Azerbaijan with a muscle injury, the team said on Thursday.