May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, May 11, first leg Caracas FC - Deportivo La Guaira 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Wednesday, May 11, first leg Mineros de Guayana - Deportivo Anzoategui 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Aragua FC - Deportivo Tachira 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Thursday, May 12, first leg Trujillanos FC v Zamora FC (2300) Quarterfinal Saturday, May 14, second leg Deportivo Anzoategui v Mineros de Guayana (1900) Sunday, May 15, second leg Deportivo La Guaira v Caracas FC (1900) Deportivo Tachira v Aragua FC (2030) Zamora FC v Trujillanos FC (2130)