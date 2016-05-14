May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Quarterfinal second leg matches on Saturday Quarterfinal Saturday, May 14, second leg Deportivo Anzoategui - Mineros de Guayana 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Mineros de Guayana - Deportivo Anzoategui 0-1. Deportivo Anzoategui win 4-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Sunday, May 15, second leg Deportivo La Guaira v Caracas FC (1900) Deportivo Tachira v Aragua FC (2030) Zamora FC v Trujillanos FC (2130)