June 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Quarterfinal second leg matches on Monday Quarterfinal Monday, June 12, second leg Deportivo Anzoategui - Caracas FC 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Caracas FC - Deportivo Anzoategui 1-0. Caracas FC win 1-0 on aggregate. Carabobo FC - Aragua FC 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Aragua FC - Carabobo FC 1-0. Carabobo FC win 2-1 on aggregate. Sunday, June 11, second leg Deportivo Tachira - Deportivo La Guaira 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Deportivo La Guaira - Deportivo Tachira 3-2. Deportivo La Guaira win 5-4 on aggregate. Zamora FC - Monagas SC 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Monagas SC - Zamora FC 3-1. Monagas SC win 6-2 on aggregate.