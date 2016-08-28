Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Deportivo Anzoategui 2 Mineros de Guayana 0 Deportivo Lara 1 Estudiantes de Merida 0 Saturday, August 27 Trujillanos FC Deportivo La Guaira Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Carabobo FC 11 8 2 1 23 9 26 2 Atletico Venezuela 10 6 2 2 15 9 20 3 Caracas FC 11 4 6 1 22 12 18 4 Zamora FC 10 5 3 2 14 6 18 5 Monagas SC 10 5 3 2 20 11 18 6 Aragua FC 11 5 2 4 15 13 17 7 Deportivo Tachira 11 5 2 4 12 17 17 8 Deportivo Anzoategui 11 5 1 5 14 14 16 ------------------------- 9 Zulia FC 11 3 6 2 15 14 15 10 Deportivo Lara 10 4 1 5 9 11 13 11 Estudiantes de Merida 10 3 4 3 8 9 13 12 Portuguesa FC 10 2 6 2 11 11 12 13 Urena SC 10 3 3 4 13 15 12 14 Estudiantes de Caracas 10 3 2 5 7 12 11 15 Deportivo La Guaira 7 2 4 1 7 6 10 16 Trujillanos FC 9 2 3 4 12 18 9 17 Mineros de Guayana 11 1 6 4 13 18 9 18 Llaneros de Guanare 11 2 3 6 10 22 9 19 Deportivo JBL Zulia 11 2 2 7 12 15 8 20 Petare FC 11 1 3 7 6 16 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 27 Trujillanos FC v Deportivo La Guaira (2000) Postponed
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.