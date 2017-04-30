Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Atletico Venezuela 1 Aragua FC 0 Deportivo Lara 0 Deportivo Anzoategui 2 Portuguesa FC 1 Zulia FC 1 Trujillanos FC 0 Monagas SC 0 Saturday, April 29 Deportivo JBL Zulia 2 Metropolitanos FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Tachira 13 8 5 0 24 11 29 2 Carabobo FC 12 8 3 1 23 7 27 3 Zamora FC 13 7 3 3 22 11 24 4 Deportivo Anzoategui 14 5 6 3 18 12 21 5 Atletico Venezuela 14 6 2 6 18 21 20 6 Monagas SC 13 4 7 2 17 13 19 7 Deportivo Lara 13 5 3 5 19 16 18 8 Trujillanos FC 14 4 6 4 15 14 18 ------------------------- 9 Aragua FC 14 4 6 4 18 16 18 10 Zulia FC 12 5 2 5 20 26 17 11 Caracas FC 12 3 7 2 14 13 16 12 Mineros de Guayana 12 4 4 4 24 23 16 13 Deportivo La Guaira 12 4 4 4 15 10 16 14 Metropolitanos FC 14 4 3 7 12 21 15 15 Deportivo JBL Zulia 14 4 1 9 15 24 13 16 Estudiantes de Merida 13 2 4 7 10 18 10 17 Atletico Socopo 13 2 4 7 13 22 10 18 Portuguesa FC 14 0 8 6 7 26 8 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Carabobo FC v Caracas FC (2300) Monday, May 1 Atletico Socopo v Estudiantes de Merida (1400) Deportivo La Guaira v Mineros de Guayana (1900) Deportivo Tachira v Zamora FC (2100)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.