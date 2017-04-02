Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Caracas FC 2 Deportivo Anzoategui 2 Estudiantes de Merida 2 Mineros de Guayana 0 Trujillanos FC 1 Carabobo FC 1 Saturday, April 1 Metropolitanos FC 1 Zulia FC 0 Monagas SC 1 Deportivo Tachira 1 Aragua FC 1 Portuguesa FC 1 Deportivo JBL Zulia 1 Deportivo La Guaira 0 Deportivo Lara 2 Atletico Venezuela 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Tachira 9 5 4 0 15 8 19 2 Deportivo Lara 10 5 2 3 17 11 17 3 Zamora FC 10 5 2 3 17 11 17 4 Monagas SC 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 5 Aragua FC 9 3 5 1 15 9 14 6 Atletico Venezuela 9 4 1 4 13 12 13 7 Zulia FC 8 4 1 3 15 15 13 8 Carabobo FC 7 3 3 1 6 3 12 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo Anzoategui 9 3 3 3 8 6 12 10 Mineros de Guayana 8 3 3 2 16 14 12 11 Caracas FC 8 2 5 1 10 9 11 12 Metropolitanos FC 9 3 2 4 7 11 11 13 Deportivo La Guaira 9 3 2 4 10 9 11 14 Trujillanos FC 9 2 4 3 7 11 10 15 Estudiantes de Merida 9 2 3 4 7 9 9 16 Deportivo JBL Zulia 9 2 1 6 10 13 7 17 Atletico Socopo 8 1 1 6 8 17 4 18 Portuguesa FC 9 0 4 5 4 22 4 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 2 Zamora FC v Atletico Socopo (2300)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17