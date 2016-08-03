Soccer-La Liga to introduce video referees from 2018
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 3 Aragua FC 2 Trujillanos FC 0 Caracas FC 1 Atletico Venezuela 1 Deportivo Lara 1 Deportivo Anzoategui 0 Estudiantes de Caracas 1 Carabobo FC 1 Zulia FC 1 Portuguesa FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 6 5 1 0 12 2 16 2 Carabobo FC 7 5 1 1 12 4 16 3 Atletico Venezuela 7 4 2 1 11 6 14 4 Monagas SC 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 5 Zulia FC 7 2 5 0 10 8 11 6 Portuguesa FC 7 2 4 1 7 6 10 7 Aragua FC 7 3 1 3 10 9 10 8 Caracas FC 7 2 4 1 12 7 10 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo Anzoategui 7 3 1 3 10 11 10 10 Deportivo La Guaira 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 11 Deportivo JBL Zulia 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 12 Estudiantes de Merida 6 2 2 2 4 5 8 13 Estudiantes de Caracas 7 2 2 3 6 9 8 14 Deportivo Tachira 6 2 1 3 7 14 7 15 Urena SC 6 2 1 3 8 10 7 16 Trujillanos FC 7 1 2 4 8 15 5 17 Petare FC 6 1 1 4 4 9 4 18 Mineros de Guayana 6 0 4 2 7 11 4 19 Deportivo Lara 7 1 1 5 6 11 4 20 Llaneros de Guanare 6 0 2 4 3 10 2 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 3 Estudiantes de Merida v Deportivo JBL Zulia (2300) Llaneros de Guanare v Urena SC (2300) Mineros de Guayana v Monagas SC (2300) Deportivo Tachira v Petare FC (2330) Thursday, August 4 Deportivo La Guaira v Zamora FC (2000)
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday Monday, January 30 Universitario de Sucre 0 Oriente Petrolero 1 Sunday, January 29 Blooming 1 Sport Boys 3 Guabira 3 The Strongest 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0 San Jose 1 Bolivar 4 Saturday, January 28 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts