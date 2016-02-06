Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 5
Caracas FC 1 Aragua FC 0
Mineros de Guayana Zulia FC Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zamora FC 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Anzoategui 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Deportivo La Guaira 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Trujillanos FC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 CD Lara 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
6 Deportivo Tachira 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
7 Caracas FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Estudiantes de Merida 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Urena SC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Deportivo JBL Zulia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Atletico Venezuela 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
12 Deportivo Petare 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Llaneros de Guanare 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Carabobo FC 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 Portuguesa FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
16 Estudiantes de Caracas 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
17 Aragua FC 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
18 Mineros de Guayana 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
19 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
20 Monagas SC 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 5
Mineros de Guayana v Zulia FC (2330) Postponed
Sunday, February 7
Deportivo Tachira v Atletico Venezuela (2030)
Zamora FC v Trujillanos FC (2230)