Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezualan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Aragua FC 2 Estudiantes de Merida 2 Caracas FC 1 CD Lara 2 Mineros de Guayana 3 Trujillanos FC 0 Portuguesa FC 1 Atletico Venezuela 1 Tucanes de Amazonas 1 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 Zulia FC 1 Carabobo FC 0 Saturday, March 7 Metropolitanos FC 3 Llaneros de Guanare 0 Zamora FC 2 Deportivo La Guaira 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 9 6 2 1 17 5 20 ------------------------- 2 Deportivo Anzoategui 8 5 3 0 15 7 18 3 Caracas FC 9 5 2 2 10 7 17 4 CD Lara 9 4 4 1 13 9 16 5 Zulia FC 8 4 2 2 8 7 14 6 Deportivo Tachira 6 4 1 1 15 6 13 7 Atletico Venezuela 9 3 3 3 11 8 12 8 Aragua FC 8 3 3 2 12 12 12 9 Deportivo Petare 8 3 3 2 3 4 12 10 Metropolitanos FC 9 3 1 5 10 14 10 11 Mineros de Guayana 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 12 Deportivo La Guaira 8 3 0 5 10 12 9 13 Carabobo FC 10 2 2 6 12 16 8 14 Portuguesa FC 9 2 2 5 11 15 8 15 Llaneros de Guanare 9 2 1 6 10 18 7 16 Trujillanos FC 9 1 3 5 7 13 6 17 Tucanes de Amazonas 8 1 3 4 2 14 6 18 Estudiantes de Merida * 7 2 2 3 7 8 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points.
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S