Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Deportivo JBL Zulia 0 Carabobo FC 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 11 6 2 3 18 11 20 2 Deportivo Tachira 9 5 4 0 15 8 19 3 Deportivo Lara 10 5 2 3 17 11 17 4 Monagas SC 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 5 Carabobo FC 8 4 3 1 10 3 15 6 Aragua FC 9 3 5 1 15 9 14 7 Atletico Venezuela 9 4 1 4 13 12 13 8 Zulia FC 8 4 1 3 15 15 13 ------------------------- 9 Mineros de Guayana 8 3 3 2 16 14 12 10 Deportivo Anzoategui 9 3 3 3 8 6 12 11 Caracas FC 8 2 5 1 10 9 11 12 Metropolitanos FC 9 3 2 4 7 11 11 13 Deportivo La Guaira 9 3 2 4 10 9 11 14 Trujillanos FC 9 2 4 3 7 11 10 15 Estudiantes de Merida 9 2 3 4 7 9 9 16 Deportivo JBL Zulia 10 2 1 7 10 17 7 17 Atletico Socopo 9 1 1 7 8 18 4 18 Portuguesa FC 9 0 4 5 4 22 4 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Zamora FC v Atletico Venezuela (2330) Sunday, April 9 Carabobo FC v Deportivo Lara Saturday, April 8 Deportivo Anzoategui v Estudiantes de Merida (2300) Sunday, April 9 Atletico Venezuela v Monagas SC (1900) Trujillanos FC v Deportivo JBL Zulia (2000) Atletico Socopo v Metropolitanos FC (2100) Deportivo Tachira v Aragua FC (2100) Deportivo La Guaira v Zamora FC (2200) Portuguesa FC v Caracas FC (2200) Zulia FC v Mineros de Guayana (2300)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17