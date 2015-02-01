Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezualan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Carabobo FC 0 Deportivo Petare 1 Caracas FC 1 Mineros de Guayana 1 CD Lara Estudiantes de Merida Postponed Deportivo Anzoategui 0 Atletico Venezuela 0 Tucanes de Amazonas 0 Llaneros de Guanare 0 Zulia FC 2 Portuguesa FC 2 Saturday, January 31 Deportivo La Guaira 2 Trujillanos FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 ------------------------- 2 Caracas FC 4 3 1 0 6 3 10 3 Deportivo Tachira 4 3 0 1 11 5 9 4 Deportivo Anzoategui 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 5 Atletico Venezuela 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 6 Llaneros de Guanare 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 7 Aragua FC 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 8 Deportivo Petare 4 1 3 0 1 0 6 9 Deportivo La Guaira 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 10 Zulia FC 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 11 Tucanes de Amazonas 4 1 2 1 1 3 5 12 CD Lara 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 13 Mineros de Guayana 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 14 Estudiantes de Merida 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 14 Metropolitanos FC 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 16 Trujillanos FC 4 0 1 3 3 6 1 17 Portuguesa FC 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 18 Carabobo FC 5 0 0 5 4 11 0 Still being played (GMT): Sunday, February 1 Zamora FC v Metropolitanos FC (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 1 CD Lara v Estudiantes de Merida (2000) Postponed
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S