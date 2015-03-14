UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Deportivo Tachira 5 Mineros de Guayana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 9 6 2 1 17 5 20 ------------------------- 2 Deportivo Anzoategui 8 5 3 0 15 7 18 3 Caracas FC 9 5 2 2 10 7 17 4 Deportivo Tachira 7 5 1 1 20 8 16 5 CD Lara 9 4 4 1 13 9 16 6 Zulia FC 8 4 2 2 8 7 14 7 Atletico Venezuela 9 3 3 3 11 8 12 8 Mineros de Guayana 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 9 Aragua FC 8 3 3 2 12 12 12 10 Deportivo Petare 9 3 3 3 4 6 12 11 Metropolitanos FC 9 3 1 5 10 14 10 12 Deportivo La Guaira 8 3 0 5 10 12 9 13 Carabobo FC 10 2 2 6 12 16 8 14 Portuguesa FC 9 2 2 5 11 15 8 15 Llaneros de Guanare 9 2 1 6 10 18 7 16 Trujillanos FC 9 1 3 5 7 13 6 17 Tucanes de Amazonas 8 1 3 4 2 14 6 18 Estudiantes de Merida * 7 2 2 3 7 8 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Llaneros de Guanare v Trujillanos FC (1930) Portuguesa FC v Metropolitanos FC (1930) Tucanes de Amazonas v Caracas FC (1930) Atletico Venezuela v Estudiantes de Merida (2000) Zulia FC v Aragua FC (2000) Deportivo Petare v CD Lara (2030) Carabobo FC v Deportivo La Guaira (2130)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.