Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 1 Metropolitanos FC 0 Estudiantes de Caracas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zulia FC 9 4 4 1 13 6 16 2 Caracas FC 9 3 6 0 10 3 15 3 Mineros de Guayana 8 4 2 2 16 10 14 4 Zamora FC 9 4 2 3 17 12 14 5 CD Lara 8 4 2 2 13 10 14 6 Aragua FC 9 4 2 3 10 8 14 7 Deportivo Tachira 9 3 5 1 7 6 14 8 Deportivo Anzoategui 9 4 1 4 12 12 13 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo La Guaira 6 3 3 0 7 2 12 10 Estudiantes de Caracas 9 2 6 1 10 10 12 11 Portuguesa FC 9 3 2 4 10 9 11 12 Estudiantes de Merida 9 3 2 4 7 8 11 13 Urena SC 9 2 5 2 9 12 11 14 Trujillanos FC 8 2 4 2 11 12 10 15 Carabobo FC 8 1 6 1 5 2 9 16 Llaneros de Guanare 9 2 3 4 8 11 9 17 Deportivo Petare 9 2 3 4 5 9 9 18 Metropolitanos FC 9 2 1 6 4 11 7 ------------------------- 19 Atletico Venezuela 9 1 3 5 4 11 6 ------------------------- 20 Tucanes de Amazonas 8 1 2 5 5 19 5 1-8: Championship play-off 19: Relegation play-off 20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 3 Tucanes de Amazonas v Deportivo La Guaira (1930)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.