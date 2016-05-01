May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Deportivo La Guaira 2 Estudiantes de Caracas 1 Monagas SC 1 Petare FC 0 Portuguesa FC 2 Llaneros de Guanare 2 Trujillanos FC 1 Deportivo JBL Zulia 2 Urena SC 2 Carabobo FC 1 Zulia FC 3 CD Lara 1 Saturday, April 30 Aragua FC 2 Deportivo Tachira 0 Atletico Venezuela 0 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 Caracas FC 2 Mineros de Guayana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zamora FC 17 11 4 2 33 15 37 2 Deportivo Tachira 18 10 5 3 25 12 35 3 Deportivo Anzoategui 18 8 7 3 25 23 31 4 Mineros de Guayana 18 8 6 4 37 25 30 5 Deportivo La Guaira 18 8 6 4 27 20 30 6 Caracas FC 18 6 9 3 22 15 27 7 Aragua FC 18 6 8 4 25 21 26 8 Trujillanos FC 18 6 8 4 21 17 26 ------------------------- 9 Zulia FC 18 6 7 5 23 21 25 10 Carabobo FC 18 6 6 6 23 22 24 11 CD Lara 18 6 5 7 22 21 23 12 Deportivo JBL Zulia 18 7 2 9 19 19 23 13 Urena SC 18 6 4 8 20 25 22 14 Estudiantes de Merida 17 7 1 9 20 29 22 15 Atletico Venezuela 18 4 7 7 21 24 19 16 Monagas SC 18 4 5 9 15 27 17 17 Portuguesa FC 18 2 10 6 14 21 16 18 Llaneros de Guanare 18 3 7 8 12 24 16 19 Petare FC 18 3 6 9 11 21 15 20 Estudiantes de Caracas 18 2 7 9 19 32 13 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Zamora FC v Estudiantes de Merida (2200)