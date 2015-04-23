Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 22 Deportivo Petare 0 Estudiantes de Merida 1 Deportivo Tachira 2 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 Zamora FC 3 Aragua FC 0 Metropolitanos FC 2 Carabobo FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Caracas FC 15 11 2 2 19 9 35 ------------------------- 2 Deportivo Tachira 14 11 1 2 34 15 34 3 Zamora FC 15 10 3 2 27 12 33 4 Deportivo Anzoategui 15 8 4 3 26 17 28 5 CD Lara 14 6 6 2 19 14 24 6 Deportivo La Guaira 15 6 3 6 20 18 21 7 Mineros de Guayana 14 5 4 5 18 19 19 8 Trujillanos FC 15 5 4 6 14 17 19 9 Zulia FC 15 5 3 7 12 16 18 10 Atletico Venezuela 15 4 5 6 15 15 17 11 Estudiantes de Merida * 14 5 4 5 12 14 16 12 Aragua FC 15 4 4 7 19 24 16 13 Metropolitanos FC 15 4 3 8 20 26 15 14 Deportivo Petare 15 4 3 8 6 12 15 15 Tucanes de Amazonas 15 3 6 6 5 19 15 16 Llaneros de Guanare 15 4 2 9 22 27 14 17 Portuguesa FC 15 3 4 8 17 24 13 18 Carabobo FC 15 3 3 9 17 24 12 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 26 Atletico Venezuela v Mineros de Guayana (2000) Carabobo FC v Trujillanos FC (2000) Deportivo Anzoategui v Estudiantes de Merida (2000) Deportivo Petare v Metropolitanos FC (2000) Deportivo Tachira v Zamora FC (2000) Llaneros de Guanare v Aragua FC (2000) Portuguesa FC v Caracas FC (2000) Tucanes de Amazonas v CD Lara (2000) Zulia FC v Deportivo La Guaira (2000)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.