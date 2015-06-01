CARACAS, June 1 Venezuela strikers Salomon Rondon of Zenit St Petersburg and Benfica's John Murillo represent the veteran and youthful strands of the 23-man Copa America squad named on Monday.

Rondon, who contributed 15 goals to Zenit's Russian Premier League title win in the season just ended, was part of the "Vinotinto" (red wine) side that finished fourth at the 2011 tournament in Argentina, their best ever international placing.

Coach Noel Sanvicente also picked Murillo, who turns 20 on Thursday and won his only cap in a 2-1 friendly victory over Honduras when he scored the winning goal. He joined Benfica on a five-year contract less than two weeks ago.

Venezuela are the only nation in the 10-member South American Football Confederation never to have reached the World Cup finals and, with tournament hosts Chile as well as Ecuador, they are also still looking for their first Copa America title.

Venezuela are in Group C with Brazil, Colombia and Peru at the June 11-July 4 tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alain Baroja, Wuilker Farinez (both Caracas FC), Daniel Hernandez (Tenerife)

Defenders: Gabriel Cichero (Mineros de Guayana), Grenddy Perozo (AC Ajaccio), Andres Tunez (Buriram United), Wilker Angel (Deportivo Tachira), Roberto Rosales (Malaga), Fernando Amorebieta (Middlesbrough), Oswaldo Vizcarrondo (Nantes)

Midfielders: Rafael Acosta (Mineros de Guayana), Alejandro Guerra (Atletico Nacional), Ronald Vargas (Balikesirspor), Franklin Lucena (Deportivo La Guaira), Cesar Gonzalez (Deportivo Tachira), Tomas Rincon (Genoa), Luis Manuel Seijas (Independiente Santa Fe), Juan Arango (Tijuana)

Forwards: Jhon Murillo (Benfica), Gelmin Rivas (Deportivo Tachira), Nicolas Fedor (Rayo Vallecano), Josef Martinez (Torino), Salomon Rondon (Zenit St Petersburg) (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)