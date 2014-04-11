HANOI, April 11 Around 10 players of Vietnam's XM Vissai Ninh Binh team have admitted to taking money to fix an AFC Cup match last month, according to the state-run media on Friday.

The players told the police they received around 800 million dong ($38,000) for fixing a March 18 match against Malaysia's Kelantan, the Hanoi police-run Capital Security newspaper reported.

Police investigators in Hanoi and Ninh Binh, the home province of the football club, could not be reached for comments.

"We have sent a team to coordinate with Ninh Binh police," Colonel Ho Sy Tien, head of the police investigator department on social order crimes, told the Labourer newspaper.

In the away match in Malaysia, the Vietnamese team trailed Kelantan 1-2 in the first half, but scored twice in the second session to win 3-2.

XM Vissai Ninh Binh manager has subsequently dissolved the team, according to local media reports.

Club chairman Pham Van Le told another newspaper that the players could have also rigged matches in the country's top flight competition, the V League.

($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)