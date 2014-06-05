Soccer-Champions League quarter-finalists
LONDON, March 15 Champions League quarter-finalists going into the draw on Friday.
June 5 Spain's all-time leading goalscorer David Villa will play a three-month stint with Manchester City-owned Australian club Melbourne City before returning to New York City FC for the start of the Major League Soccer season.
The 32-year-old, who hopes to help Spain defend their World Cup title in Brazil this month, will turn out for the club formerly known as Melbourne Heart between October and November, the A-League team said in a statement on Thursday.
"From a football point of view, it's the opportunity to play in a new league in a different country, and of course it will be ideal for me to get some competitive football in the period before the MLS season gets under way," Villa said in the statement.
The City Football Group earlier on Wednesday confirmed a long-mooted name change for the Melbourne club, bringing it in line with the Premier League team and sister club New York City.
In its fourth and final season playing under the name Heart, Melbourne finished bottom of the 10-team A-League.
(Reporting by Anna Harrington; Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 8, Fabinho 29, Tiemoue Bakayoko 77 Manchester City 1 Leroy Sane 71 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,700 - - - Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,133 - - - Tuesday, March 14 Juve
MONACO, March 15 Monaco stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit with a 3-1 victory in a pulsating clash to go through on away goals.