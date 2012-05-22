Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
STOCKHOLM May 22 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down the chance of managing Aston Villa, a spokesman for the English Premier League said on Tuesday.
"Solskjaer is no longer an alternative for Aston Villa. He has said no for family reasons," Bryan Doogan told Norway's TV2 Sport.
TV2 Sport said the Molde manager told Aston Villa, who fired boss Alex McLeish after a disappointing season, of his decision following a dinner with Molde sponsor Kjell Inge Rokke.
Rokke's company Aker withdrew more than 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.37 million) in sponsorship following Solskjaer's decision to visit Birmingham to talk to Aston Villa about the managerial vacancy. ($1 = 5.9333 Norwegian krones)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.