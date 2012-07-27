Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
July 27 Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with Feyenoord's Dutch international defender Ron Vlaar and hope to conclude the deal next week, the English Premier League club on Friday.
Vlaar will undergo a medical next week in Birmingham before putting pen to paper on a three year deal, the club added.
The powerful central defender was part of the Netherlands squad at the recent European Championship.
The Dutchman will become the third signing for new manager Paul Lambert after the acquisition of another former Feyenoord player Karim El Ahmadi and English defender Matthew Lowton. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.