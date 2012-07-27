July 27 Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with Feyenoord's Dutch international defender Ron Vlaar and hope to conclude the deal next week, the English Premier League club on Friday.

Vlaar will undergo a medical next week in Birmingham before putting pen to paper on a three year deal, the club added.

The powerful central defender was part of the Netherlands squad at the recent European Championship.

The Dutchman will become the third signing for new manager Paul Lambert after the acquisition of another former Feyenoord player Karim El Ahmadi and English defender Matthew Lowton.