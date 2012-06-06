LONDON, June 6 Welsh soccer club Cardiff City
have sacrificed their traditional blue kit for red in return for
additional investment from their Malaysian owners despite
opposition from fans.
The club, who play in the second tier of English soccer,
will also have a new red badge featuring a dragon. Red is
considered a lucky colour in Asia and the dragon is a symbol of
good fortune.
The Welsh national flag features a dragon and the national
soccer and rugby union teams traditionally play in red.
Nicknamed the Bluebirds, Cardiff said the rebranding would
help to maximise commercial revenues in international markets.
"The changes to the home kit and badge introduced as a
consequence of the investment package are designed to help the
club to develop its brand and to allow it to expand its appeal
to as wide an audience as possible," said Chief Executive Alan
Whiteley.
Chairman Dato Chan Tien Ghee and fellow investor Tan Sri
Vincent Tan have promised funds to help manager Malky Mackay
push for a place in the Premier League.
Cardiff reached the final of the League Cup last season but
lost to Liverpool and missed out on promotion to the Premier
League when West Ham beat them in a play-off semi-final.
Wales does have a representative in the Premier League -
Cardiff's arch-rivals Swansea City.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Clare Fallon)