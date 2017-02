LONDON Jan 19 Wales appointed Chris Coleman as successor to late national team manager Gary Speed on Thursday, the Football Association of Wales said.

Former international defender Coleman, capped 32 times by Wales, has had managerial spells in charge of Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and Larissa in Greece.

Speed was found dead at his home on Nov. 27 in an apparent suicide. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)