May 24 Wales manager Chris Coleman hopes Joe Ledley will be fit for next month's European Championship after the Crystal Palace midfielder fractured his leg against Stoke City earlier this month.

Ledley, who has made 62 appearances for Wales, has not played since May 7 and missed the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday. Coleman, however, has called the 29-year-old up for Wales' pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

"At the minute he is good, is fine and feels okay," Coleman said as Wales prepare for their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

"I spoke with him the day of the Cup final, had a good chat with him and he feels okay, so that's good news. It will be the biggest decision I am going to have to make."

Wales face England, Russia and Slovakia in Group B of the 24-team tournament in France, which starts on June 10. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)