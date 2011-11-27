LONDON Nov 27 Wales soccer manager Gary
Speed was found dead on Sunday, at the age of 42, the Football
Association of Wales (FAW) said in a statement.
Cheshire police in north-west England, where Speed lived,
said in a statement that a 42-year-old man had been found hanged
at his home and that there were no suspicious circumstances.
